Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3222
Ready to Pop
A few weeks ago, this was a big fluffy-looking allium flower head, but now, it has been transformed into a giant seed manufacturing plant and all those little black seeds are just about ready to be loosed on the world.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4191
photos
109
followers
50
following
882% complete
View this month »
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th July 2024 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seeds
,
allium
,
seed-head
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
July 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close