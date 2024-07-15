Previous
Ready to Pop by gardencat
Photo 3222

Ready to Pop

A few weeks ago, this was a big fluffy-looking allium flower head, but now, it has been transformed into a giant seed manufacturing plant and all those little black seeds are just about ready to be loosed on the world.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
882% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
July 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise