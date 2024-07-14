Sign up
Photo 3221
Pink Lace-Cap Hydrangea
I think I actually the big, full, ball style hydrangeas but I was given this one a few years ago as a gift and I do enjoy it when it blooms.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
hydrangea
,
lace-cap
Heather
ace
A pretty image, Joanne! I really like your watercolour effect! Fav
July 14th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very pretty…
July 14th, 2024
