Previous
Pink Lace-Cap Hydrangea by gardencat
Photo 3221

Pink Lace-Cap Hydrangea

I think I actually the big, full, ball style hydrangeas but I was given this one a few years ago as a gift and I do enjoy it when it blooms.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
882% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A pretty image, Joanne! I really like your watercolour effect! Fav
July 14th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very pretty…
July 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise