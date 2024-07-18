Previous
Chicago Ruby by gardencat
Photo 3225

Chicago Ruby

A lovely daylily from the 'Chicago' line of hybrids. Sadly I don't find these work well as a cut flower because each bloom only lasts for a single day.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Gorgeous color!
July 20th, 2024  
