Photo 3225
Chicago Ruby
A lovely daylily from the 'Chicago' line of hybrids. Sadly I don't find these work well as a cut flower because each bloom only lasts for a single day.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
5
1
365
ILCE-6000
18th July 2024 8:30pm
flower
garden
daylily
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Gorgeous color!
July 20th, 2024
