Hiding

Found this bunny, not in my back yard this time, but along one of the trails. He was sitting very still under some bushes hoping, I think, that we wouldn't notice him.



I am lagging on my posting and also on commenting on other's pictures, because I am in the midst of kitchen renovations and it is really interfering with everyday life!

Should be finished by the end of this week and hopefully I'll have more time for photography, again.