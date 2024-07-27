Previous
Clematis Chalice by gardencat
Clematis Chalice

I've taken pictures of this plant before but usually, when the flowers are fully opened and I wanted to catch it at this stage, before they open right up and where the flowers look like little upright chalices.
Corinne C ace
Delightful composition
July 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How very pretty and beautifully captured ! fav
July 28th, 2024  
Martyn Drage
That's a lovely plant
July 28th, 2024  
