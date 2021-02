Swirling

Today it rained, almost the whole day. But it finally went down yo a drizzle in the evening and I went out on a walk with a friend. It's so good to be outside and speak to someone!

This is a bridge for bikes and pedestrians and it's named 'Anaconda'. I hope you can see why.

So, no nature today, but a night-shot.

And yes, I was home before curfew.