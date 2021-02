The old country

Today I rode a little while to meet my mom and we walked and talked together. The weather was still grey, but no rain, so that fine by me.

This is what most the of our county looks like. Red roofed farms, green grasslands and very flat.

Hope you like this. We really enjoyed the views and the sky.



Hope I find some time to comment on your pictures tomorrow. I really appreciate your comments and favs! Thank you!