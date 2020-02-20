Sign up
Photo 1263
Blue is Back!
Blue is the color of the year for 2020 and there is a circle of blue hearts featured on this print.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2258
photos
98
followers
132
following
346% complete
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
15th February 2020 3:11pm
Tags
moh2020
,
hearts2020kk
Hope D Jennings
ace
Such a lovely print and image
February 26th, 2020
