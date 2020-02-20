Previous
Blue is Back! by genealogygenie
Photo 1263

Blue is Back!

Blue is the color of the year for 2020 and there is a circle of blue hearts featured on this print.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Kim

@genealogygenie
Hope D Jennings ace
Such a lovely print and image
February 26th, 2020  
