Previous
Next
An Angel is Near by genealogygenie
Photo 1322

An Angel is Near

This cardinal was perched outside my mom's window on Mother's Day. I believe a loved one was checking on her.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
362% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise