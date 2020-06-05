Sign up
Photo 1332
Keep Climbing
"Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it." ~ Michael Jordan
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
5th June 2020 11:33am
Tags
leaves
leaf
insect
wings
ladybug
30dayswild2020
