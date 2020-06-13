Previous
Squirrel on a Mission by genealogygenie
Photo 1340

Squirrel on a Mission

There was a bush to the right and from the commotion that followed this shot, the birds in the bush weren't happy.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Kim

@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
Milanie ace
Almost like a cut out silhouette.
June 14th, 2020  
Jason ace
Superb capture
June 14th, 2020  
*lynn ace
Love it! made me smile ~ fav
June 14th, 2020  
