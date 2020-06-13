Sign up
Photo 1340
Squirrel on a Mission
There was a bush to the right and from the commotion that followed this shot, the birds in the bush weren't happy.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2405
photos
102
followers
134
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
7th June 2020 6:00pm
Tags
squirrel
,
fence
,
silhouette
,
30dayswild2020
Milanie
ace
Almost like a cut out silhouette.
June 14th, 2020
Jason
ace
Superb capture
June 14th, 2020
*lynn
ace
Love it! made me smile ~ fav
June 14th, 2020
