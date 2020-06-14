Sign up
Photo 1341
End of the Day
“At the end of the day, remind yourself that you did the best you could today, and that is good enough.” ~ Lori Deschene
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2407
photos
102
followers
134
following
367% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th June 2020 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
30dayswild2020
Milanie
ace
Wonderful lighting
June 15th, 2020
