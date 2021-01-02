Sign up
Photo 1436
Not So Cozy Anymore
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd January 2021 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
house
,
abandoned
,
building
,
kansas
Lesley
ace
Ah, but it looked like someone once put a lot of thought and work in to building this lovely shack. Great shot amongst the snow.
January 4th, 2021
