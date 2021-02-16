Previous
Next
Little Red Heart by genealogygenie
Photo 1454

Little Red Heart

This tiny heart rests on a miniature picture frame that hold's a grandson's photo.

16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
398% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise