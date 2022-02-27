Sign up
Photo 1657
You Belong Among the Wildflowers
Flowers grow back, even after the harshest winters. You will too. -- I am soooo ready for spring! :)
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
1
0
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
2901
photos
117
followers
140
following
454% complete
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
441
1654
442
1655
443
1656
1657
1658
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th February 2022 3:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
heart
,
moh2022
JeannieC57
Cute ....love the pops of color.
February 27th, 2022
