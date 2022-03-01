Previous
Next
Holding On by genealogygenie
Photo 1658

Holding On

“There’s nothing wrong with trying to hold on and there’s nothing wrong with letting go. The trick is deciding which one is best for you.”

This little bittersweet berry survived the winter and is still holding on and bringing joy. We set a record high at 84 degrees today!!
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
454% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Helen
So delicate! Looks great against the orange background!
March 3rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful captured
March 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise