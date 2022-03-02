Sign up
Photo 1659
Bring on the Daffodils
"If one daffodil is worth a thousand pleasures, then one is too few." ~ William Wordsworth
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
1
1
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
2916
photos
117
followers
140
following
454% complete
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1656
1657
454
680
455
1658
456
1659
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd March 2022 5:18pm
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
daffodil
,
rainbow2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Like the soft feeling of this shot.
March 3rd, 2022
