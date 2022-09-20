Previous
Barely a Cloud in the Sky by genealogygenie
Photo 1745

Barely a Cloud in the Sky

Beautiful sky as summer winds down, but the temperature will probably hit 100 degrees today.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Kim

Photo Details

