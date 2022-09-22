Sign up
Photo 1746
Capturing a Moment
While watching our granddaughter’s soccer game, I turned to get a sunset photo and also captured a silhouette of a father taking a photo of his soccer player.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
3032
photos
107
followers
133
following
Tags
sunset
,
photographer
,
soccer
,
people-photographer
