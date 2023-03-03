Previous
Next
Another Bolt by genealogygenie
Photo 1791

Another Bolt

"Any working composer or painter or sculptor will tell you that inspiration comes at the eighth hour of labor rather than as a bolt out of the blue." ~ John Williams
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
490% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise