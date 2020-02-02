Sign up
Photo 510
Imperfect
In nature everything looks so imperfect and unscaled, but the formation is so beautiful. ~ Bhayesh Chhatbar
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2280
photos
98
followers
133
following
141% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
A Little Bit of Everything
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd February 2020 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
cattail
