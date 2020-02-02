Previous
Imperfect by genealogygenie
Photo 510

Imperfect

In nature everything looks so imperfect and unscaled, but the formation is so beautiful. ~ Bhayesh Chhatbar
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
