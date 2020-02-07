Sign up
Boys Night Out
Take time to walk in nature to feel and to know her beauty.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
Photo Details
A Little Bit of Everything
NIKON D5600
7th February 2020 6:49pm
deer
bucks
boys night out
Barb
ace
Wow! Two bucks at once! Wonderful!
March 3rd, 2020
