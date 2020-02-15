Sign up
Photo 510
Old Tree, Old Barn
“Our old barn taught me one of the most important lessons I was ever to learn: that the extraordinary can live in the simplest things" -Annabelle”
― Lauren Wolk, Wolf Hollow
*north of Spring Hill, KS
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
A Little Bit of Everything
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
15th February 2020 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
barn
