Previous
Next
Spring Today, Winter Tomorrow by genealogygenie
Photo 524

Spring Today, Winter Tomorrow

"You have to believe in happiness,
Or happiness never comes . . .
Ah, that's the reason a bird can sing -
on his darkest day he believes in Spring.
~Douglas Malloch

Beautiful weather today and the birds were busy, most likely because they know a storm is coming tonight.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise