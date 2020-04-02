Sign up
Photo 524
Spring Today, Winter Tomorrow
"You have to believe in happiness,
Or happiness never comes . . .
Ah, that's the reason a bird can sing -
on his darkest day he believes in Spring.
~Douglas Malloch
Beautiful weather today and the birds were busy, most likely because they know a storm is coming tonight.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
0
0
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2315
photos
100
followers
133
following
Views
5
Album
A Little Bit of Everything
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd April 2020 5:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
fence
,
robin
,
barbed wire fence
