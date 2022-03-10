Previous
Snow Day by genealogygenie
Photo 682

Snow Day

Note to self: Only nine days until spring, only nine days until spring . . . but Mother Nature seems to have other plans.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Kim

August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
Photo Details

Michele ace
That’s so pretty.
March 12th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
This is very lovely. I like your mantra
March 12th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Simple yet beautiful.
March 12th, 2022  
Barb ace
Nice snowy scene!
March 12th, 2022  
