Photo 395
Donutty Professors
Saw these circles on the window of our local donut shop.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2446
photos
103
followers
133
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras, etc.
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
30th July 2020 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
donuts
,
circles
,
julycircles2020
