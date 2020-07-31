Sign up
Photo 396
Embrace the Grape
Just watched my grandson’s ball team go down 14-0. So decided to take a circle photo between games. Hopefully game 2 goes better ...
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2447
photos
103
followers
133
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras, etc.
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
31st July 2020 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
the
,
at
,
julycircles2020
,
“bored
,
ballpark”
KV
ace
Cool sign... hope they won their 2nd game!
July 31st, 2020
