A Hole In The Wall

one of the challenges i loved on my previous 365 was get pushed.Although some of the times,you get a simple challenge like shooting a landscape,other times you really get pushed!



This tme(my first since i started my new 365) i got a good one.

I was challenged to take inspiration from Yeats' poem, "the Second Coming" and more specifically from the line



"Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold"



Now for anybody who remembered me,the only way i would interpret this would be literally and picture it through one of my favourite topics,which is abandoned places.



So,this is my first response to the challenge :

cracks all around and a center which cannot hold-a hole in the wall