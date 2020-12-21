Sign up
13 / 365
A Hole In The Wall
one of the challenges i loved on my previous 365 was get pushed.Although some of the times,you get a simple challenge like shooting a landscape,other times you really get pushed!
This tme(my first since i started my new 365) i got a good one.
I was challenged to take inspiration from Yeats' poem, "the Second Coming" and more specifically from the line
"Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold"
Now for anybody who remembered me,the only way i would interpret this would be literally and picture it through one of my favourite topics,which is abandoned places.
So,this is my first response to the challenge :
cracks all around and a center which cannot hold-a hole in the wall
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Tags
green
,
hole
,
abandoned
,
wall
,
colourful
,
get-pushed-439
Gerasimos Georg.
@northy
Here's my first attempt.
I will give it another try for sure!
December 21st, 2020
Wendy
ace
Welcome back to the get pushed challenge, Gerry!
This is a fabulous response to your challenge. (Northy always gives such great challenges)
Get pushed is my favourite challenge as well.
December 21st, 2020
kali
ace
excellent! its always exciting to get a new person doing the get-pushed challenge, i dont know why more people dont do it, its always fun!
December 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
