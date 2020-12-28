Previous
by gerry13
20 / 365

Another attempt for this week's get pushed challenge.

I was challenged to take a picture on square format.On this one i chose a rather dramatic perspective and placed the rail right in the middle to "cut" the square into two halves
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
5% complete

Gerasimos Georg.
@mcsiegle second and propably better attempt
December 29th, 2020  
