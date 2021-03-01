Red Ribbon

And after a b&w February,a colourful March is about to begin!



I liked the Flash of Red theme and after 2 ordinary Marches on my previous 365,this time i decided to do the Rainbow March!



I'm not sure how this will turn out as i saw many different approaches to it,in terms of technique



.For me,i think a dominant colour or a "colour" in "same colour background" would work best rather than other colours interfiering and making the whole month losing its direction or a rather easy approach using selective colour



CC and ideas on that is more than welcome!



Happy March to everyone :)