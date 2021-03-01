Previous
Next
Red Ribbon by gerry13
83 / 365

Red Ribbon

And after a b&w February,a colourful March is about to begin!

I liked the Flash of Red theme and after 2 ordinary Marches on my previous 365,this time i decided to do the Rainbow March!

I'm not sure how this will turn out as i saw many different approaches to it,in terms of technique

.For me,i think a dominant colour or a "colour" in "same colour background" would work best rather than other colours interfiering and making the whole month losing its direction or a rather easy approach using selective colour

CC and ideas on that is more than welcome!

Happy March to everyone :)
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
The red bow is a good start to your rainbow month
March 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise