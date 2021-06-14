Previous
Early Morning by gerry13
Early Morning

Took this on my way home from work.Seems pointless and its hard for me to explain but it was taken on purpose.

I guess i just liked the colour from the street light and the black palm-tree behind
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.
