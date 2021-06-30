Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
203 / 365
Glad i have the time this summer,to go to the beach every now and then as it is very very hot (40C)
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
203
photos
47
followers
49
following
55% complete
View this month »
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
JNY-LX1
Taken
30th June 2021 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
landscape
,
summer
Lin
ace
Gorgeous
July 2nd, 2021
Gerasimos Georg.
@linnypinny
thank you for your quick and kind comment :P
July 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close