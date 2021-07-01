Sign up
205 / 365
just practising with the camera.Noticed how the light fell on these leaves and after turning this to b&w turned out quite dramatic
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
206
photos
47
followers
50
following
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
2nd July 2021 2:06am
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
leaf
,
abstract
,
effect
,
abstract-55
,
get-pushed-466
