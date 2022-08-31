Sign up
Photo 631
After 3 months i finally have a few days in a row to relax and work on my own stuff.No1 was my pc which i finally restored today,and no 2 doing something creative for my project.

Here's a somewhat different drone shot
Here's a somewhat different drone shot
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.
Tags
night
,
abstract
,
city
,
urban
,
drone
,
aerioal
