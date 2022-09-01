Previous
Fall by gerry13
Photo 632

Fall

And after a super-tiring and quite meaningless summer for me,we finally make into September.

This month work will hopefully be less and over by the end of this month.
Also after 4 and a half months i finally got my desktop computer repaired and back in order,also upgraded to windows 11
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
