Another Route by gerry13
Photo 660

Another Route

the different color on the street lamps made this highway look interesting from above
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
180% complete

Photo Details

