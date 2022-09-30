Previous
End by gerry13
and finally after more than 6 months this stressful job i came to train for and then work finally came to a close.

I symbolise this with the table left behind at the beach as there are no more crowds to be served here anymore.

Wiser choices next year!
Gerasimos Georg.

JackieR ace
Could you work from home here??
October 3rd, 2022  
