Previous
Next
Rusted by gerry13
Photo 726

Rusted

Visited Elefsina,a small town about 30km out of Athens.After some coffee and a walk around,i was checking for points of interest online on my phone when i discovered this.

This is MS Meditteranean Sky wrecked pretty close to the shore.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise