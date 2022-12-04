Sign up
Photo 726
Rusted
Visited Elefsina,a small town about 30km out of Athens.After some coffee and a walk around,i was checking for points of interest online on my phone when i discovered this.
This is MS Meditteranean Sky wrecked pretty close to the shore.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
FC7303
Taken
4th December 2022 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
ship
,
dramatic
,
shipwreck
,
shore
,
aerial
,
drone
