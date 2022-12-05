Previous
Hiking Pt.1 by gerry13
Hiking Pt.1

Athens is surrounded by 3 mountains.Mount Ymittus is the closest to me and an all-around safe mountain with several trails of various difficulties to hike.

Although not a seasoned hiker i went straight for the longest and propably one of the hardest trails which runs the whole mountain and covers a distance of about 20km on different terrains.

I decided to cut it into 2 parts.First part proved easy with about 3hrs of hiking to do 7km
5th December 2022

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.
200% complete

kali ace
good for you
December 8th, 2022  
