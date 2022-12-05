Hiking Pt.1

Athens is surrounded by 3 mountains.Mount Ymittus is the closest to me and an all-around safe mountain with several trails of various difficulties to hike.



Although not a seasoned hiker i went straight for the longest and propably one of the hardest trails which runs the whole mountain and covers a distance of about 20km on different terrains.



I decided to cut it into 2 parts.First part proved easy with about 3hrs of hiking to do 7km