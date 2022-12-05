Sign up
Photo 727
Hiking Pt.1
Athens is surrounded by 3 mountains.Mount Ymittus is the closest to me and an all-around safe mountain with several trails of various difficulties to hike.
Although not a seasoned hiker i went straight for the longest and propably one of the hardest trails which runs the whole mountain and covers a distance of about 20km on different terrains.
I decided to cut it into 2 parts.First part proved easy with about 3hrs of hiking to do 7km
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
730
photos
59
followers
61
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
5th December 2022 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
mountain
,
landscape
,
path
,
hike
kali
ace
good for you
December 8th, 2022
