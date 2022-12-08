Hiking Pt.2

Today i hiked the rest of the 20km through mountain Ymittus.It proved to be much harder(but still nowhere close to extremely difficult or tiring) as some parts of it consisted of climbing up and down on rocky,slippery terrain.



Also it took me about 6 hours and 15,5km og hiking instead of just 3hrs and 7km on the first part



And i almost forgot!This entry completes my 2nd in a row year,here!

A HUGE thank you to all of the members,your comments and favs really keep me going and help me get better.just hope i didn't overdo it this year with the editing and all these drone shots.

Apart from that and except for some parts of the summer that i was really stressed due to work,i didn't have any problem posting and keeping up with my uploads.

Year 3,here we go! :D