Previous
Next
Where The Antennas Grow by gerry13
Photo 809

Where The Antennas Grow

At the top of the mountain!

Apart from the sarcastic title-went on hiking today.The weather was pleasant.

Not much editing here,except for decreasing the contrast,something i rarely do,but this distant top
appeared somehat foggy anyway,so i tried to keep the details and intensify the foggy look of it
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Gerasimos Georg.

ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise