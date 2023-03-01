Previous
Lights On by gerry13
Photo 813

Lights On

And hello March!

After a black n whitte February,here comes rainbow March.Although more challenging i will do it.For the 3rd time :)

Not sure if this is a satisfactory yellow but as the month progresses,i will decide
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
