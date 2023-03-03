Sign up
Photo 815
Up the Stairs
Very plain and boring photo except for the blue color that comes naturally.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
0
0
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
816
photos
62
followers
60
following
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
809
810
811
812
813
1
814
815
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
3rd March 2023 6:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
stairs
,
leading-line
,
rainbow2023
