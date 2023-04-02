Sign up
Photo 844
Another small port with so much simplicity and geometry,if only you can see it from up high.
Rainy weather today,made any other shot taken with the camera facing straight, dull and unsaturated
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
845
photos
62
followers
61
following
231% complete
View this month »
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FC7303
Taken
2nd April 2023 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
landscape
,
port
,
geometry
,
simplicity
,
pov
,
aerial
,
drone
,
birdseye
