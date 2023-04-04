Previous
Mannequins by gerry13
Photo 847

Mannequins

Dystopic and strange,i spotted them on my workplace.

The wall behind is grey anyway so little editing was needed here
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Photo Details

