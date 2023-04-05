Sign up
Photo 848
Tried to frame this shot into 3 different areas and 3 different colors:
night sky,the colored wall and the road beneath forming a leading-line
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Tags
night
,
sky
,
color
,
leading-lines
