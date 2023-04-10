Previous
Kea Island by gerry13
Kea Island

A small island nearly an hour away from Athens.I've been visiting since i was a kid.

Strangely the last 2 years i didn't visit at all,a period which includes since i first got my drone.Finally i'm back even for just a day,and of course the drone was the first thing i packed :)
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
