When the Sky Clears by gerry13
When the Sky Clears

Early morning back at the port and while i was waiting for the bus back to Athens,i used the opportunity to fly a little bit more.

The weather was windy and cloudy but at the horizon the sky cleared.Partly but enough for the sun to reach
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
