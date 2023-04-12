Previous
by gerry13
Photo 855

And this is Chora,the traditional "capital" of kea as in most Greek islands.

It was quite windy and nowhere as bright as modern cities so getting a sharp shot wasn't easy.
12th April 2023

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.
