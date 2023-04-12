Sign up
Photo 855
And this is Chora,the traditional "capital" of kea as in most Greek islands.
It was quite windy and nowhere as bright as modern cities so getting a sharp shot wasn't easy.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
848
849
850
851
852
853
854
855
Tags
night
,
landscape
,
traditional
,
nightscape
,
aerial
,
drone
