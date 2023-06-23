Previous
Summer Urban Scenes by gerry13
Photo 926

Summer Urban Scenes

Had a seminar for work today.The weather is getting hotter and hotter and watching these old building under the sun,just gave me that feeling.

No complaining though as the seminar was good and the photo is simply capturing one of these hot summer days.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Gerasimos Georg.

ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise