Photo 926
Summer Urban Scenes
Had a seminar for work today.The weather is getting hotter and hotter and watching these old building under the sun,just gave me that feeling.
No complaining though as the seminar was good and the photo is simply capturing one of these hot summer days.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
928
photos
62
followers
61
following
Tags
window
,
frame
,
city
,
summer
,
urban
